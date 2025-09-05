<p>Bengaluru: In a controversial move, the state cabinet on Thursday approved the withdrawal of 60 criminal cases filed against various groups, including pro-farmer, pro-Dalit, pro-Kannada, and pro-Hindu activists, as well as individuals involved in a 2019 stone-pelting incident in Chittapur, which followed a police seizure of cattle being transported, based on a tip-off from Hindu activists.</p>.<p>Among the most high-profile withdrawals is the 2019 case against supporters of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who were booked for stone-pelting on buses and government offices in Kanakapura after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate. Also included are supporters of Shivakumar’s brother, former Bangalore Rural MP D K Suresh, who in 2012 had gheraoed then CM, protesting the exclusion of Suresh from a function to garland Dr B R Ambedkar’s statue.</p>.<p>Despite the political weight behind the decision, it is reliably learnt that the Cabinet acted against the advice of key departments, including the Home Department - the DGP and IGP, the Director of Prosecutions and Government Litigation, and the Law Department.</p>.Buses pelted with stones, shops urged to close as VHP's Dakshina Kannada bandh comes into effect.<p>All three authorities opined that these cases were “not fit” for withdrawal and that “no public interest” was involved, making the move legally and administratively untenable. </p>.<p>However, during the customary briefing after the Cabinet meeting, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil, stated that the Cabinet Sub-Committee’s recommendations to drop the cases against pro-farmers, pro-Dalit activists had been accepted.</p>.<p><strong>Other cases dropped</strong></p>.<p class="bodytext">Ganesha procession-related skirmishes in Ramanagar, Koppal and other areas, following a petition from former Home Minister Araga Jnanendra.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Farmer and Dalit activists booked during agitations across the state.</p>.<p class="bodytext">25–30 Muslim youth in Chittapur, booked for stone-pelting after a cattle transport seizure in 2019.</p>