Nokia ties up with Vodafone Idea to offer tech solutions for enterprises

Nokia ties up with Voda Idea to offer tech solutions

Nokia will offer fixed wireless and private wireless technology solutions to VIL's enterprise division customers

  • Dec 10 2020, 15:39 ist
  • updated: Dec 10 2020, 15:39 ist
Storefront of Vi after rebranding from Vodafone Idea. Credit: DH Web Desk Photo/Akash Sriram

Telecom gear maker Nokia on Thursday said it has partnered with Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) to offer technology solutions to the latter's enterprise division customers.

Under the collaboration, Nokia will offer fixed wireless and private wireless technology solutions to VIL's enterprise division customers.

"As organizations embark on their digital journey, Vi Business is delighted to partner with Nokia to provide them with best-in-class IT and telecom infrastructure to grow their business.

"This association will combine the strengths of both companies to deliver new and exciting services to our enterprise customers, thus opening more opportunities of collaboration and helping enterprises in the digital transformation," Abhijit Kishore, Chief Business Officer, at VIL, said.

Through this collaboration, both the companies aim to support business organisations in automation, deployment of the internet of things and cloud services.  

"Through this collaboration, VIL will be able to use virtualization and cloudification to enhance efficiency in a secure manner. We are proud to have VIL as the first Indian service provider to join our service provider partner program," Nitin Dahiya, Head of Customer Team, VIL at Nokia, said. 

Technology
Vodafone Idea
Nokia

