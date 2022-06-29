Novartis slashes 8,000 jobs worldwide

Novartis slashes 8,000 jobs worldwide

The company aims to simplify its structure, among other things gathering oncology and other pharmaceutical activities in a single division

AFP
AFP, Zurich,
  • Jun 29 2022, 14:35 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2022, 14:40 ist
The company's logo is seen at the new cell and gene therapy factory of Swiss drugmaker Novartis in Stein, Switzerland. Credit: Reuters photo

Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis is slashing around 8,000 jobs worldwide, or just over seven per cent of its global workforce, as part of a large restructuring push.

Novartis, which currently employs some 108,000 people around the world, confirmed late Tuesday that it would shed thousands of jobs as part of a restructuring plan announced in April.

Under that plan, the company aims to simplify its structure, among other things gathering oncology and other pharmaceutical activities in a single division.

No figures were initially given for the layoffs, but Swiss media reported the global number Tuesday, and also said the company planned to slash 1,400 jobs in Switzerland -- about 12 percent of its workforce in the country.

In an email sent to employees, Novartis chief Vas Narasimhan explained the company's new structure, which he promised would be "both leaner and simpler".

But this "will unfortunately entail layoffs," he wrote, according to the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper.

Some jobs will be transferred to the Czech Republic and to India, but others, which become superfluous with the restructuring, will be eliminated, it said.

The company aims to "rationalise our global functions", a Novartis spokesman told AFP, adding that jobs in finance, legal services and communications would be cut.

"We recognise the impact these changes will have on our people," he said, vowing that the company would "ensure we meet all requirements for employee consultation, via representative bodies where applicable, and provide outplacement and career counselling support to those who are impacted."

The company said in April that this restructuring plan would leave it with $1 billion more in its coffers by 2024, from selling off divisions, cutting administrative expenses and overall cost-savings.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Novartis
Jobs
Business News
pharmaceuticals

What's Brewing

Pics: Single-use plastics that'll be banned from July 1

Pics: Single-use plastics that'll be banned from July 1

Chinese spacecraft takes images of entire Mars planet

Chinese spacecraft takes images of entire Mars planet

A spelling reform for Kannada

A spelling reform for Kannada

Serena loses at Wimbledon, but flame flickers still

Serena loses at Wimbledon, but flame flickers still

DH Toon | India is 'partly free-fact-checked'

DH Toon | India is 'partly free-fact-checked'

 