NSE settles 0.82% up, BSE closes 0.63% higher

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 23 2019, 15:58pm ist
  • updated: Aug 23 2019, 16:04pm ist
Indian shares rebounded to end higher on Friday, after three sessions of declines. (AFP Photo)

Indian shares rebounded to end higher on Friday, after three sessions of declines, as investors awaited an official announcement later in the day amid expectations of a fiscal stimulus to revive growth in Asia's third-largest economy.

The broader NSE index closed up 0.82% at 10,829.35, while the benchmark BSE index ended 0.63% higher at 36,701.16.

The NSE index closed 1.98% lower for the week, as trading was dominated by global economic slowdown worries as well as investor concerns about India's fiscal stimulus.

Markets had a volatile session on Friday as investors parsed through a series of headlines relating to a possible economic stimulus, but turned higher after news that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would hold a press conference at 1130 GMT later in the day.

The Nifty Media index rose 4.4%, gaining the most among the 14 sectoral indexes.

Shares of miner Vedanta Ltd were among the top gainers in the index, settling up 5.7% for the day. Index heavyweight Reliance Industries Ltd closed 2.35% higher.

Only nine of 50 scrips in the NSE index finished the day in the red. 

NSE Nifty
BSE
Stock Markets
Comments (+)
 