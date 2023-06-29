NTT launches a $300 million data centre campus in Chennai

Japan’s IT infrastructure and services company, NTT Corporation, launched its hyperscale data centre campus in Chennai on Thursday, along with the arrival of Myanmar-Malaysia-Singapore-India Transit (MIST) subsea cable system in the city. The company, which has already invested $150 million in the facility, expects to pitch in another $150 million in the next phase.

The 2-data centre campus at Ambattur spread over 6 acres will have a total capacity of 34.8 MW critical IT load. The first phase of the facility with a capacity of 17.4 MW was operationalised on Thursday and the second phase with matching capacity is to be launched shortly.

For NTT, which already has a 22 per cent share in India’s data centre sector, the Chennai campus expands its footprint in the country to 16 facilities, encompassing 3.1million sq ft and 205MW of IT power.

Sharad Sanghi, Chairman, NTT Global Data Centers & Cloud Infrastructure India Pvt Limited, pointed out that India’s data centre capacity is third to the US and Europe presently, but has the potential to pip the other two, to emerge as a global leader.

MIST is India’s first 12-fibre pair cable landing with a data carrying capacity of 216 TBPS (TeraBytes Per Second), informed Shekhar Sharma, CEO and Managing Director, NTT Global Data Centers & Cloud Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd.

NTT plans to open data centre campuses in tier-II cities like Pune, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Nagpur, Bhopal, and Chandigarh. “We are in the process of identifying land parcels in these cities,” Sanghi added.

About a dozen multinational companies have committed to investing Rs 20,000 crore to locate their data centres in Chennai. The city boasts landing of six data cables with a bandwidth of 14.8 tbps.