Nykaa falls 7% after September-quarter profit slumps

It reported a 96% slump in quarterly net profit, hurt by higher marketing and advertisement expenses

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 15 2021, 11:55 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2021, 11:55 ist
Falguni Nayar-led FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd is popularly known by the brand name Nykaa. Credit: AFP File Photo

Shares of Indian cosmetics-to-fashion platform Nykaa fell as much as 7.4% on Monday after it reported a 96% slump in quarterly net profit, hurt by higher marketing and advertisement expenses.

Falguni Nayar-led FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, popularly known by the brand name Nykaa, late on Sunday reported a consolidated net profit of 11.7 million rupees ($157,306.69) for the September quarter, compared with 274.7 million rupees a year earlier.

In its first earnings report following a blockbuster market debut last week, Nykaa's quarterly revenue from operations rose 46.6% to 8.85 billion rupees.

