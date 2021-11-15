Nykaa falls 7% after September-quarter profit slumps

Shares of Indian cosmetics-to-fashion platform Nykaa fell as much as 7.4% on Monday after it reported a 96% slump in quarterly net profit, hurt by higher marketing and advertisement expenses.
Falguni Nayar-led FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, popularly known by the brand name Nykaa, late on Sunday reported a consolidated net profit of 11.7 million rupees ($157,306.69) for the September quarter, compared with 274.7 million rupees a year earlier.
In its first earnings report following a blockbuster market debut last week, Nykaa's quarterly revenue from operations rose 46.6% to 8.85 billion rupees.
