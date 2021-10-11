Oil gains as energy demand rises, WTI tops $80

Oil gains as energy demand rises, WTI tops $80

US oil was up $1.15, or 1.5%, at $80.50 a barrel, the highest since late 2014

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • Oct 11 2021, 08:29 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2021, 08:29 ist
Brent crude was up 81 cents, or 1%, at $83.20 a barrel by 0212 GMT, after gaining almost 4% last week. Credit: Reuters Photo

Oil prices rose on Monday, extending multiweek gains, amid supply restraint from major producers and growing demand for fuels as economies try to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Brent crude was up 81 cents, or 1%, at $83.20 a barrel by 0212 GMT, after gaining almost 4% last week. US oil was up $1.15, or 1.5%, at $80.50 a barrel, the highest since late 2014. US crude rose 4.6% through Friday.

Prices have risen as more vaccinated populations are brought out of lockdowns and fuel economic activity, with Brent advancing for five weeks and US crude for seven.

Coal and gas prices have also been surging as economies recover, making oil more attractive as a fuel for power generation, pushing crude markets higher.

But with inventories in the US starting to increase again after recent drawdowns, oil prices may start to falter.

"We think crude prices will struggle to climb much higher this quarter and still forecast them to gradually drop next year," Caroline Bain, chief commodities economist at Capital Economics, said in a note.

US crude inventories rose for a second straight reporting period last week as more production returned after extended shut-ins due to hurricanes.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies, together called OPEC+, last week decided to maintain a steady and gradual increase in production. 

Check out the latest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Oil
Brent crude
Markets
Business News
United States
WTI

What's Brewing

Follow 'Navratri' dress code or pay fine: Bank to staff

Follow 'Navratri' dress code or pay fine: Bank to staff

Chhetri scores 77th international goal, equals Pele

Chhetri scores 77th international goal, equals Pele

Blow to researchers as Covid portal set to fall silent

Blow to researchers as Covid portal set to fall silent

Afghan Shiites stunned but not broken by mosque blast

Afghan Shiites stunned but not broken by mosque blast

Prize money for T20 World Cup winners announced

Prize money for T20 World Cup winners announced

 