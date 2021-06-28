Oil strikes 2018 highs on demand recovery, Iran deal

Oil strikes 2018 highs on demand recovery, Iran nuclear talks

Oil prices rose for a fifth week last week as fuel demand rebounded on strong economic growth and increased travel during summer

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 28 2021, 08:00 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2021, 08:00 ist
Negotiations over the revival of Iran's nuclear deal are expected to resume in coming days. Credit: Reuters Photo

Oil prices climbed to highs last seen in October 2018 on Monday as the United States and Iran wrangled over the revival of a nuclear deal, delaying a surge in Iranian oil exports, while investors eyed the outcome of the OPEC+ meeting this week.

Brent crude for August had gained 22 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $76.40 a barrel by 0051 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude for August was at $74.30 a barrel, up 25 cents, or 0.3 per cent.

Oil prices rose for a fifth week last week as fuel demand rebounded on strong economic growth and increased travel during summer in the northern hemisphere, while global crude supplies stayed snug as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and their allies maintained production cuts.

Read | A Rs 2 lakh crore pile of debt looms over India’s new bad bank

The producer group, known as OPEC+, is returning 2.1 million barrels per day (bpd) to the market from May through July as part of a plan to gradually unwind last year's record oil output curbs. OPEC+ meets on July 1 and could further ease supply cuts in August as oil prices rise on demand recovery.

"We expect the OPEC+ alliance will try to balance the market's need for more supply against the fragile nature of the recovery in demand, at next week's meeting," ANZ analysts said, adding that jet fuel demand recovery continued to be capped with the closure of international borders.

ANZ expect OPEC+ to increase output by about 500,000 bpd in August, which is likely to support higher prices.

Negotiations over the revival of Iran's nuclear deal are expected to resume in coming days. A monitoring agreement between Tehran and the U.N. nuclear watchdog lapsed last week.

A weaker US dollar and a reversal of risk appetite in global markets also supported dollar-denominated commodity prices. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Iran
business
Oil
OPEC

What's Brewing

K-pop activism a lifeline for Bangkok 'tuk tuk' drivers

K-pop activism a lifeline for Bangkok 'tuk tuk' drivers

DH Toon | BSP to fight UP Assembly polls alone

DH Toon | BSP to fight UP Assembly polls alone

Conman who spent own money to run fake vaccination camp

Conman who spent own money to run fake vaccination camp

Fall in oxygen kills hundreds of fish in Guwahati pond

Fall in oxygen kills hundreds of fish in Guwahati pond

Serena Williams to skip Tokyo Olympics

Serena Williams to skip Tokyo Olympics

 