Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Doctor, techie among new Indian-origin peers in House of Lords

Professor Geeta Nargund, Uday Nagaraju, Neena Gill, and Shama Tatler were nominated as Labour Party peers by Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
Last Updated : 24 December 2025, 10:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 December 2025, 10:51 IST
World newsEnglandHouse of LordsKeir Starmer

Follow us on :

Follow Us