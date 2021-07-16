Only instrument to gain recognition is performance: Infosys founder at IIT Guwahati convocation

The only instrument to gain recognition and respect is "performance", Infosys Founder NR Narayana Murthy told graduating students at IIT Guwahati on Friday.

He also expressed hope that 50 years from now the country will have 70-75-years-old who have achieved their aspirational dreams.

"The only instrument you have to remember is performance, performance leads to recognition, recognition leads to respect. I have hope that 50 years from now, this country will have 70-75 years old who have achieved their aspirational dreams. I have confidence they will create a developed India, an India that is not held back by problems of poverty, sickness, and malnourishment," Murthy said in his convocation address.

He said Indians will get respect for their accomplishments wherever they will go and people from other countries would want to come and study in India.

"Let me tell you such a transformation will not be an easy task, undertake this as a responsibility, it is because of the difficulty, you will have an opportunity," he said.

Murthy further said it will only happen if India becomes an economic power through aspiration, discipline, good values, hard work, and sacrifice.

"It will only happen if every Indian regardless of religion and economic class becomes a happy, enthusiastic, optimistic, confident, and hopeful as committed partner in this march," he added.

A total of 1,338 students received their degrees in various disciplines on Friday during the 23rd Convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, which was held online.

T G Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati said the institute has set a goal to be recognised as one of the world's top institutes and universities within the next three years.

"IIT Guwahati is trying to leap forward by embracing the rising demands of newer and interdisciplinary areas of research and technology development by incorporating NEP2020 policies, including industry interaction and participating in offering courses in futuristic areas, providing thrust to startup culture, entrepreneurship at all levels and creation of jobs in the northeast," he said.

