OPEC+ sees no need to speed up oil cuts easing despite US calls 

OPEC+ sees no need to speed up oil cuts

Last week, Biden's administration urged OPEC and its allies to boost oil output to tackle rising gasoline prices

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Aug 16 2021, 21:26 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2021, 21:26 ist
OPEC+ agreed in July to boost output by 400,000 barrels per day a month starting in August. Credit: Reuters Photo

OPEC and its allies, including Russia, believe oil markets do not need more oil than they plan to release in the coming months despite US pressure to add more crude to arrest an oil price rise, four sources told Reuters.

"I don't think there is a need (for extra oil beyond what's already planned)," one of the four sources told Reuters.

Last week, US President Joe Biden's administration urged OPEC and its allies to boost oil output to tackle rising gasoline prices that they see as a threat to the global economic recovery.

OPEC+ agreed in July to boost output by 400,000 barrels per day a month starting in August until its current oil output reductions of 5.8 million bpd are fully phased out. 

 

