Paytm jumps 7.4% after surprise Q3 operating profit

Shares of Paytm rose as much as 7.4 per cent in early trading on Monday after the fintech company unexpectedly posted its first-ever quarterly operating profit as a listed firm.
More to follow...
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Viola Davis completes EGOT with first Grammy win
China says US shooting down balloon 'damaged' relations
Harry Styles wins the Grammy for Album of the Year
Ricky Kej wins third Grammy Award
Which Bengaluru trees do birds prefer?
DH Toon | More to Chinese 'spy' balloon than revealed?
Know the 5 new judges of SC who will take oath on Feb 6
Lakhs take holy dip at Sangam on Maaghi Purnima