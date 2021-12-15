Paytm tanks 13% as investors lock-in period expires

Paytm tanks 13% as anchor investors lock-in period expires

Early on Wednesday, the stock was trading at Rs 1,269, compared to the offer price of Rs 2,150

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 15 2021, 10:07 ist
  • updated: Dec 15 2021, 10:28 ist
Paytm shares crashed more than 27% in India's largest public offering last month. Credit: Reuters file photo

Digital payments firm Paytm's shares tumbled over 13% as a lock-in period for the company's institutional investors ended on Wednesday, piling more pressure after a dismal debut last month.

Paytm shares crashed more than 27% in India's largest public offering last month. Since the listing on Nov. 22, the stock has logged losses for 13 of the 18 sessions.

Early on Wednesday, the stock was trading at Rs 1,269, compared to the offer price of Rs 2,150.

Paytm, which counts SoftBank and Ant Group among its backers, raised $2.5 billion in its IPO, of which $1.1 billion was from institutional investors.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Paytm
business
Stock Markets

What's Brewing

Arabic calligraphy enscribed into UNESCO heritage list

Arabic calligraphy enscribed into UNESCO heritage list

Bad weather could affect mango crop in Karnataka

Bad weather could affect mango crop in Karnataka

DH Toon | At Kashi, pilgrims pray for economic revamp

DH Toon | At Kashi, pilgrims pray for economic revamp

Sri Lanka’s plunge into organic farming brings disaster

Sri Lanka’s plunge into organic farming brings disaster

Assam specialty tea auctioned for ‘record’ Rs 99,999/kg

Assam specialty tea auctioned for ‘record’ Rs 99,999/kg

 