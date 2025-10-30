<p>When Karnataka’s borders were redrawn in 1956 to unite Kannada-speaking regions into one state, it was hailed as a triumph of linguistic unity and cultural pride. Behind that victory stood many heroes who gave their voices, strength and lives for the cause. Among them was Ramzansab Pinjar, a young wrestler from Ballari, whose courage spoke louder than words.</p>.<p>From a young age in the 1920s, Ramzansab was actively involved in the state’s unification movement and later became a committed member of the Karnataka Action Committee. Through various struggles, he became a familiar face among Kannada activists. </p>.One language, many voices.<p>After years of agitation and advocacy, the then central government decided to merge Ballari with the then Mysore State (now Karnataka). The announcement brought immense joy to the Kannada-speaking people of the region, who saw it as the fulfilment of a long-cherished dream. To formally merge parts of Ballari with Mysore, a grand programme was arranged in Ballari on October 1, 1953.</p>.<p>It was the night of September 30, 1953 and Ballari was preparing for celebrations the next day. As an active Kannada activist, Ramzansab took responsibility for organising the event. A massive pandal was erected at the BDA Grounds to host a gathering of over 20,000 people. The then chief minister Kengal Hanumanthaiah was scheduled to attend the event.</p>.<p>However, some Telugu-speaking groups were unhappy with Ballari merging with Mysore state and so, Kannada activists were anticipating some form of retaliation during the programme. As Ramzansab was a wrestler, he along with a group of 12 other wrestlers, decided to guard the pandal and the flagpole through the night to ensure that the celebration would proceed safely.</p>.<p>But tragedy struck in the early hours of October 1, 1953, the very day meant to mark the dawn of a united Kannada land. While Ramzansab was resting at the pandal, an anti-Kannada group launched an acid attack. Despite the searing pain, Ramzansab reportedly ran after his attackers before collapsing. He was rushed to the Gousa Hospital (now the District Hospital) in Ballari. Doctors fought to save him, but his injuries were severe. On October 2, 1953, Ramzansab, who was in his early 40s, succumbed to his wounds.</p>.<p><strong>The Kannada connect</strong></p>.<p>Writer Sidram Kalmath, who documented Ramzansab’s life, recounts that he was the son of Hussain Saab, a resident of Pinjar Oni in Brucepet, Ballari. His father had wanted him to become a great wrestler, a dream Ramzansab fulfilled with pride. But alongside his physical strength was a deep emotional connection to Kannada. </p>.<p>“He was a Kannada patriot who lived and died for the language,” Kalmath notes. According to his research, after the Union government announced the merger of Ballari district (except Adoni, Alur and Rayadurga taluks) with Mysore State, celebrations were organised across the city.</p>.<p>A grand procession was planned from Vijay Mahal to the BDA Grounds. When word spread that an anti-Kannada group intended to burn down the pandal, Ramzansab immediately mobilised fellow wrestlers to guard it. It was during this vigil that the acid attack occurred, cutting short his young life. </p>.<p>In his article on Ramzansab, theatre personality and writer D S Chougule writes that Ramzansab completed the fourth grade at the “Sarveshavali” (Masjid) school before leaving school. There he learned both Kannada and Urdu. However, Kannada writers, <span class="italic">kirtanakaras</span>, musicians and scholars had a significant influence on him. </p>.<p>He was known for his leadership, uniting people across villages and mobilising support against attempts to merge Ballari with Andhra. He, along with 1,400 others, was jailed for his activism.</p>.<p>In 1952, he became the chief organiser of the Ballari District Karnataka Action Committee, collecting over one lakh signatures to ensure Ballari remained part of Karnataka. </p>.<p>“His death was a dark day for Kannadigas,” says Chougule. Ramzansab’s story, like that of many grassroots heroes of the unification movement, remains largely unrecorded in mainstream history. Yet in Ballari, his memory endures, a symbol of unity, courage and sacrifice.</p>