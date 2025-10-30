Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homespecials

A forgotten flame of Kannada movement

Gururaj B R narrates the story of Ramzansab Pinjar, a forgotten fighter who embodied the spirit of Karnataka
Last Updated : 29 October 2025, 19:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
The grave of Ramzansab Pinjar at Ballari.
The grave of Ramzansab Pinjar at Ballari.

Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 October 2025, 19:59 IST
KannadaSpecialsSpectrum

Follow us on :

Follow Us