PNB shares climb over 3% after earnings announcement

PNB shares climb over 3% after earnings announcement

The stock jumped 3.16 per cent to Rs 42.40 on the BSE

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 28 2022, 13:03 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2022, 13:03 ist
The logo of Punjab National Bank (PNB) is seen on a branch office window in New Delhi. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Shares of Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Friday gained over 3 per cent after the company reported a two-fold jump in standalone net profit for the third quarter ended December.

The stock jumped 3.16 per cent to Rs 42.40 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it gained 3.03 per cent to Rs 42.40.

Punjab National Bank on Thursday reported a two-fold jump in standalone net profit to Rs 1,126.78 crore for the third quarter ended December, as bad loans marginally declined.

The country's second-largest public sector lender had earned a net profit of Rs 506.03 crore in the year-ago period.

However, total income during October-December 2021 declined to Rs 22,026.02 crore, as against Rs 23,298.53 crore a year ago, PNB said in a regulatory filing.

On the asset quality front, the bank witnessed slight improvement by cutting its gross non-performing assets (NPAs) as a percentage of gross advances to 12.88 per cent from 12.99 per cent by the same period a year ago.

In absolute value, gross NPAs stood at Rs 97,258.67 crore by the end of December 2021, as against Rs 94,479.33 crore in the year-ago period.

However, the net NPA ratio rose to 4.90 per cent (Rs 33,878.56 crore), from 4.03 per cent (Rs 26,598.13 crore). 

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Punjab National Bank
PNB
shares
Earnings

What's Brewing

Will Japan’s leaders finally accept a female emperor?

Will Japan’s leaders finally accept a female emperor?

'Living in a dark era': One year since Myanmar's coup

'Living in a dark era': One year since Myanmar's coup

DH Toon: Save Rahul's Twitter, 'saving nation can wait'

DH Toon: Save Rahul's Twitter, 'saving nation can wait'

Consult a doctor from home? Try these apps 

Consult a doctor from home? Try these apps 

Chief Minister, what shall Karnataka be?

Chief Minister, what shall Karnataka be?

DH Radio | A chat with Shruti Haasan on her birthday

DH Radio | A chat with Shruti Haasan on her birthday

Amazon 'paid workers' to tweet great things about it

Amazon 'paid workers' to tweet great things about it

 