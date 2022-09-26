Pound hits record low against dollar on recession fears

Pound hits record low against dollar on recession fears

Sterling dropped to as low as $1.0350 in early Asian trade, according to Bloomberg data, with some commentators warning it could sink to parity with the greenback

AFP
AFP, Hong Kong,
  • Sep 26 2022, 09:47 ist
  • updated: Sep 26 2022, 09:47 ist

The pound plunged to a record low against the dollar on Monday as traders grow increasingly fearful of a deep UK recession after new finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng unveiled a controversial tax-cutting mini-budget.

Sterling dropped to as low as $1.0350 in early Asian trade, according to Bloomberg data, with some commentators warning it could sink to parity with the greenback.

Investors began dumping the pound on Friday after Kwarteng, who was put in place by Liz Truss after she became prime minister earlier this month, set out plans to slash taxes in a bid to kickstart the ailing British economy.

And the selling continued on Monday after he said he intended to unveil further reductions, despite his budget causing ructions on London's markets, with the FTSE 100 losing around two per cent.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

pound
US dollar
Business News
United States

What's Brewing

In China, home buyers occupy their 'rotting' properties

In China, home buyers occupy their 'rotting' properties

B'luru: Digitised inscriptions find 11th-century temple

B'luru: Digitised inscriptions find 11th-century temple

DH Toon | 'Name for the cheetah campaign'

DH Toon | 'Name for the cheetah campaign'

Rihanna to return to stage for Super Bowl halftime show

Rihanna to return to stage for Super Bowl halftime show

Why you need to build a portfolio of mutual funds

Why you need to build a portfolio of mutual funds

'Mankading': A smear on India's first cricketing star

'Mankading': A smear on India's first cricketing star

Why are climate activists calling for reparations?

Why are climate activists calling for reparations?

 