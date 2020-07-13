Private hospitals under CGHS will charge fixed rates

Private hospitals empanelled under CGHS will charge fixed rates

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 13 2020, 08:15 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2020, 08:55 ist
Covid-19 patients inside an isolation ward in Shehnai Banquet Hall near LNJP Hospital, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Private hospitals empanelled under the Central Government Health Scheme will charge from beneficiaries the rates prescribed by the Delhi government for Covid-19 treatment till their states fix its own charges.

An office memorandum issued by the CGHS director said the rates for treatment of Covid-19 in private-empanelled hospitals for CGHS beneficiaries shall be as per the package rate prescribed by the state government concerned.

Follow live updates on the coronavirus here

"In case, no such rate has been prescribed by the state government in any CGHS city, the rates prescribed by the government of NCT Delhi, shall be applicable till rates are notified by the concerned state government," the memorandum dated July 10 read.

The Delhi government last month issued an order fixing the cost of a Covid-19 isolation bed in any private hospital in the range of Rs 8,000-10,000 and an ICU bed with ventilator at Rs 15,000-18,000 per day.

According to the memorandum, the Health Ministry received representations regarding clarifications and guidelines on rates applicable for treatment at private healthcare organisations empanelled under the CGHS, following which the matter was reviewed.

For non-Covid-related treatment in private hospitals empanelled under the scheme, the normal CGHS package rate shall be admissible, the memorandum stated.

The Covid-19 test shall be permitted as per the ICMR guidelines and the CGHS rate shall be as per the rates fixed by state governments or actual, whichever may be less.

"If the state government has not notified such rates, the rates prescribed by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) are applicable till rates are notified by state government," it said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

private hospitals
Coronavirus
Covid treatment
COVID-19
New Delhi
ICMR

What's Brewing

Bachchans testing Covid-19 +ve an alarm bell for India?

Bachchans testing Covid-19 +ve an alarm bell for India?

DH Podcast | The Lead: Amish on his new book Suheldev

DH Podcast | The Lead: Amish on his new book Suheldev

BCG vaccination can reduce Covid-19 incidence: Study

BCG vaccination can reduce Covid-19 incidence: Study

Care home residents recreate posters of famous albums

Care home residents recreate posters of famous albums

China's lust for water

China's lust for water

Pilot rebels, pushes Rajasthan's Gehlot govt to brink

Pilot rebels, pushes Rajasthan's Gehlot govt to brink

 