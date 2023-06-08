RBI MPC Live: Shaktikanta Das to announce policy decision shortly, may hold pause on repo rate
RBI MPC Live: Shaktikanta Das to announce policy decision shortly, may hold pause on repo rate
updated: Jun 08 2023, 09:51 ist
The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is set to announce its policy decision today at 10 am. The second bi-monthly monetary policy meeting of FY24, held from June 6 to 8.
09:41
Shares open higher ahead of RBI rate decision
Shares opened higher on Thursday, with the benchmarks closing in on all-time highs, ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy decision in which the central bank is widely seen holding key rates steady.
RBI may pause again with markets watching for stance shift
The Reserve Bank of India is expected to pause for a second straight meeting as inflation eases and market watchers are looking for cues of a shift in policy stance to support growth in Asia’s third largest economy.
All eyes will be on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) as it convenes today (June 6) to weigh all the positive signs and the risks on the horizon for the economy. Will there be a rate hike? Or will it pause it, as was done in April?
RBI may pause again with markets watching for stance shift
The Reserve Bank of India is expected to pause for a second straight meeting as inflation eases and market watchers are looking for cues of a shift in policy stance to support growth in Asia’s third largest economy.
Monetary Policy | Shall we pause for a moment?
All eyes will be on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) as it convenes today (June 6) to weigh all the positive signs and the risks on the horizon for the economy. Will there be a rate hike? Or will it pause it, as was done in April?
