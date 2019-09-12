RBI pushes for retail loans to counter slowdown

The Reserve Bank of India is seen pushing for more and more retail loans in a bid to counter consumption slowdown, as it decided to reduce the risk weight on consumer loans by 25 basis points.

In a circular issued on Thursday evening, the central bank said: "On a review, it has been decided to reduce the risk weight for consumer credit, including personal loans, but excluding credit card receivables, to 100%. Other stipulations remain the same."

A lower risk implies the bank will have to set aside a lower amount as loan provisioning. As a result, banks could be more enthusiastic to lend to a particular sector. The rack rates on offer for loans also become higher.

Earlier the risk weight for these loans was pegged at 125%.

Home loan borrowers and the real estate sector, especially, have suffered the wrath of the central bank, in the recent past. RBI has been uncomfortable with the consistent rise in the property rate. As a result, it had raised risk weights to this sector.

The bank has to keep aside money, based on the risk weight. So, for instance, for a home loan of over Rs 75 lakh, the risk weight was 125%. If a bank has a portfolio of Rs 1,000 crore of loans above Rs 75 lakh, the risk weight became Rs 1,250 crore.

Now the capital adequacy comes into play, which is pegged for banks at 9%. In simple terms, it means a bank would have earlier need to set aside Rs 112.50 crore. However, now the bank would need only Rs 90 crore, a reduction of 20%.

This is the second step by RBI in the past couple of weeks, aimed at boosting the credit flow to the economy. Earlier last week, the central bank had made it mandatory for banks to issue loans offerings that are linked to external benchmarking. With a downward interest scenario, the central bank expects the loans to get cheaper because of this.