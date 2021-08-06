Recoveries under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code far better than SARFAESI, Debt Recovery Tribunal: Das

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday said recoveries in stressed accounts undergoing resolution process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) have been much better for lenders compared to other redressal mechanisms for bad loans.
He said between 2014-15 and 2019-2020, total recoveries, after haircut, under Lok Adalat regime was 5 per cent, Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT) 6 per cent and Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act (SARFAESI) at 20 per cent.
The recoveries for lenders under IBC stood at 40 per cent during the period, Das said, adding that till the onset of the pandemic, the recoveries were close to 45 per cent.
Also Read | Expect to come out with operation model of fiat digital currency by the end of year: RBI
"So far as the recoveries are concerned under IBC, it is far better than SARFAESI and DRT," the governor told reporters during the post monetary policy press conference.
His response came to a query on whether huge haircuts undertaken by lenders in certain large IBC cases is a cause of concern for the regulator.
Das, however, said there is a need to reduce the time taken in the implementation of IBC resolution.
"The government has also undertaken some further legislative action to streamline the process and rationalise the system," he added.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Twitter removes verified badge from Dhoni's account
Top 10 highest motorable roads in the world — In Pics
Indian women's hockey team finishes 4th at Olympics
'Dial 100' movie review: An underwhelming thriller
The Bengalurean who cycled to LA to watch 1984 Olympics
California's largest wildfire destroys historic town
Roger Federer turns 40 with career at crossroads
Olympics: Brands embrace women's sportswear revolution
Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets at $4.5L
DH Toon | Modi celebrates India's hockey Olympic bronze