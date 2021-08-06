Recoveries under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code far better than SARFAESI, Debt Recovery Tribunal: Das

Recoveries under IBC far better than SARFAESI, DRT: Das

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Aug 06 2021, 19:40 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2021, 19:40 ist
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. Credit: PTI File Photo

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday said recoveries in stressed accounts undergoing resolution process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) have been much better for lenders compared to other redressal mechanisms for bad loans.

He said between 2014-15 and 2019-2020, total recoveries, after haircut, under Lok Adalat regime was 5 per cent, Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT) 6 per cent and Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act (SARFAESI) at 20 per cent.   

The recoveries for lenders under IBC stood at 40 per cent during the period, Das said, adding that till the onset of the pandemic, the recoveries were close to 45 per cent.

"So far as the recoveries are concerned under IBC, it is far better than SARFAESI and DRT," the governor told reporters during the post monetary policy press conference.

His response came to a query on whether huge haircuts undertaken by lenders in certain large IBC cases is a cause of concern for the regulator.

Das, however, said there is a need to reduce the time taken in the implementation of IBC resolution.

"The government has also undertaken some further legislative action to streamline the process and rationalise the system," he added.

RBI
Reserve Bank of India
Shaktikanta Das
Debt Recovery Tribunal
Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

