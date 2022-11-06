Reliance India's best employer, in global top 20: Forbes

'Reliance India's best employer, in global top 20'

The global ranking was topped by South Korean giant Samsung Electronics, followed by US giants Microsoft, IBM, Alphabet and Apple

  • Nov 06 2022, 16:11 ist
  • updated: Nov 06 2022, 16:23 ist
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Reliance Industries, the country's largest company by revenues, profits and market value, is India's best employer and the world's 20th best firm to work with, according to Forbes' World's Best Employers rankings 2022.

The global ranking was topped by South Korean giant Samsung Electronics, followed by US giants Microsoft, IBM, Alphabet and Apple.

US companies occupy rankings from 2nd to 12th , followed by German automaker BMW Group at 13th. The world's largest online retailer Amazon is ranked 14th in the list and French giant Decathlon is at 15th rank.

Oil-to-telecom-to-retail conglomerate Reliance, with 2,30,000 employees, is ranked 20th - the highest ranked Indian firm. It is ranked above Mercedes-Benz of Germany, US beverage maker Coca-Cola, Japanese auto giants Honda and Yamaha, and Saudi Aramco.

There is no Indian company other than Reliance in the top 100. HDFC Bank is ranked 137th. Bajaj (173rd), Aditya Birla Group (240th), Hero Motocorp (333rd), Larsen & Toubro (354th), ICICI Bank (365th), HCL Technologies (455th), State Bank of India (499th), Adani Enterprises (547th) and Infosys (668th) are the other companies on the list.

"The Great Resignation - the tidal wave of people voluntarily resigning from their jobs - shows no signs of slowing down. The global phenomenon, which started in early 2021 in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, has transformed the workplace," the report said.

"Along with higher salaries, better benefits and advancement opportunities and work-life balance, employees say purpose-driven work is a top priority. And their bosses are paying close attention," Forbes said in its ranking released last month.

Against this backdrop, Forbes has compiled its sixth annual World's Best Employers.

Forbes said it partnered with market research company Statista to compile the ranking by surveying 1,50,000 full-time and part-time workers from 57 countries working for multinational companies and institutions to determine which ones excel in corporate impact and image, talent development, gender equality and social responsibility.

"Participants were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their employers to friends and family and to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively. This year's list comprises 800 companies that received the highest scores," it said.

Companies were rated on aspects such as image, economic footprint, talent development, gender equality and social responsibility.

