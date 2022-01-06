Reliance Industries raises $4 bln in US dollar bonds

Reliance Industries raises $4 bln in US dollar bonds

Part of the cash will be used to refinance $1.5 billion worth of debt due to mature in February

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 06 2022, 08:46 ist
  • updated: Jan 06 2022, 08:46 ist
Reliance Industries Ltd. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Reliance Industries Ltd has raised $4 billion in a three-tranche US dollar bond issuance, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The conglomerate raised $1.5 billion in a 10-year tranche, $1.75 billion in a 30-year and $750 million in a 40-year deal.

Part of the cash will be used to refinance $1.5 billion worth of debt due to mature in February, the term sheet said.

Reliance did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

Reliance Industries
Bonds
Business News

