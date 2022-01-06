Reliance Industries raises $4 bln in US dollar bonds

Reliance Industries Ltd has raised $4 billion in a three-tranche US dollar bond issuance, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The conglomerate raised $1.5 billion in a 10-year tranche, $1.75 billion in a 30-year and $750 million in a 40-year deal.
Part of the cash will be used to refinance $1.5 billion worth of debt due to mature in February, the term sheet said.
Reliance did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.
Watch the latest DH videos:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Myanmar poverty pushes thousands to Thailand
Barbie x Balmain toys could be the next fashion biggie
DH Toon | Rallies cancelled ahead of Assembly polls
Kid's play seeks to metamorph views on kids’ issues
How to help a tribal block with better healthcare?
70 years after extinction, cheetahs to return to India
Dog finds help, leads cops to owner's car crash
Here's how to get rid of 'moths' eating your clothes
5 Deepika Padukone movies that are too good to miss
DH Toon | 'Bulli Bai' arrests: Education means nothing?