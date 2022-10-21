Reliance Jio posts 28% rise in Q2 profit

Its net profit stood at Rs 3528 crore in the same period previous fiscal, the telco said in a regulatory filing

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 21 2022, 17:14 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2022, 17:44 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

Reliance Jio Infocomm on Friday posted a 28 per cent year-on-year rise in its net profit for the September quarter at Rs 4,518 crore.

Its net profit stood at Rs 3528 crore in the same period previous fiscal, the telco said in a regulatory filing.

The revenue from operations jumped 20.2 per cent to Rs 22,521 crore for the just ended quarter, from Rs 18,735 crore in the year-ago period.

The Q2 scorecard comes amid large-scale network deployments across the country for 5G services, the much-talked about next-generation technology that promises to ring in a new era of turbocharged speeds, lag-free connectivity, and new-age applications in India, the world's second-biggest smartphone market after China.

Earlier this month, Jio announced it will start the beta trial of its 5G services in four cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Varanasi from October 5 with a select set of customers.

