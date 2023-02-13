Renault-Nissan commit to invest Rs 5,300 crore in TN

Renault-Nissan commit to invest Rs 5,300 crore in Tamil Nadu, roll out 6 new models including EVs

The investments would see creation of 2,000 new jobs at the Renault Nissan Research and Development and Business Centre Centre

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Feb 13 2023, 12:58 ist
  • updated: Feb 13 2023, 13:25 ist
Logos of car manufacturers Nissan and Renault. Credit: Reuters Photo

France-based automobile manufacturer Renault and Japan-headquartered Nissan on Monday committed investments of $600 million (around Rs 5,300 crore) in the country 15 years after foraying into the Tamil Nadu automobile industry.

The fresh round of investments would witness roll out of six new models between the two companies including -- two electric vehicles -- representing the two global brands, Nissan Global chief operating officer and Member, Alliance Board Ashwani Gupta said here.

Currently, both the auto makers produce four models at the Chennai plant located at Oragadam about 45 kms from here.

Read | Renault upgrades cars to BS VI Step 2 emission norms

According to Gupta, the Renault-Nissan manufacturing facility would also become 100 per cent carbon neutral by 2025 with use of renewal energy.

The investments would see creation of 2,000 new jobs at the Renault Nissan Research and Development and Business Centre Centre located at Mahindra Research City in Singaperumalkoil.

Gupta, in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin, Renault India Country CEO Venkatram Mamillapallee exchanged memorandum of understanding with Tamil Nadu government promoted nodal agency Guidance Bureau MD and CEO Vishnu Venugopal at an event here.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Business News
Renault
Nissan
M K Stalin
Tamil Nadu

What's Brewing

Quad partners can boost India’s biomanufacturing policy

Quad partners can boost India’s biomanufacturing policy

Sid-Kiara host wedding reception for Bollywood friends

Sid-Kiara host wedding reception for Bollywood friends

What we know about mysterious objects downed by US

What we know about mysterious objects downed by US

Big investments on cards as Aero India kicks off today

Big investments on cards as Aero India kicks off today

‘Lack of funds hits conservation in protected areas’

‘Lack of funds hits conservation in protected areas’

All you need to know about AI in investing

All you need to know about AI in investing

DH Toon | Delhi-Jaipur distance comes down to 3 hrs

DH Toon | Delhi-Jaipur distance comes down to 3 hrs

 