Renault's Senard says it does not need to merge with Nissan

No need to merge with Nissan: Renault's Senard

Reuters
Reuters, Paris,
  • May 27 2020, 14:26 ist
  • updated: May 27 2020, 14:26 ist
Jean-Dominique Senard. (Photo credit: Wikipedia)

Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard said on Wednesday that there was no need for a merger with its partners Nissan and Mitsubishi.

"We do not need a merger to be efficient," Senard said at a news conference. "I bet very well that in a few years time, given what we are doing now, this alliance is going to be the most powerful combination of companies in the world," he said. 

