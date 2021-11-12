Retail inflation rises marginally to 4.48% in October

Retail inflation inched up to 4.48 per cent in October due to an uptick in food prices, government data showed on Friday.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation was at 4.35 per cent in September and 7.61 per cent in October 2020.

According to the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), inflation in the food basket rose to 0.85 per cent in October, compared to 0.68 per cent in the preceding month.

Also Read | India's industrial production rises by 3.1% in September

The Reserve Bank, which mainly factors in CPI-based inflation while arriving at its bi-monthly monetary policy, has been tasked by the government to keep it at 4 per cent, with a tolerance band of 2 per cent on either side.

The RBI has projected the CPI inflation at 5.3 per cent for 2021-22: 5.1 per cent in the second quarter, 4.5 per cent in the third; 5.8 per cent in the last quarter of the fiscal, with risks broadly balanced.

The retail inflation during the April-June period of 2022-23 is projected at 5.2 per cent.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: