RIL tops Fortune 500 list of Indian companies

RIL tops Fortune 500 list of Indian companies, IOC at second spot

India's largest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services took the eighth spot

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Dec 02 2020, 22:54 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2020, 22:54 ist
Reliance Industries Ltd topped the Fortune 500 list of Indian companies, Fortune India announced. Credit: Reuters Photo

Oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd topped the Fortune 500 list of Indian companies, Fortune India announced on Wednesday.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC), the nation's biggest oil firm, bagged the second spot, followed by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) at the third, it said.

The country's largest lender State Bank of India was in the fourth position, while India's second-biggest fuel retailer Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) took the fifth spot.

The list was published by Fortune India, which is part of the Kolkata-based RP Sanjiv Goenka Group.

Tata Motors was ranked sixth, followed by gold refiner Rajesh Exports at the seventh spot.

India's largest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services took the eighth spot, while ICICI Bank was at ninth, and Larsen and Toubro at tenth.

In the global rankings released in August, RIL broke into the world's top 100 companies.

IOC had slipped 34 positions to rank 151st globally, while ONGC was ranked 190th, 30 notches lower than its last year's ranking.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Reliance Industries
Indian companies
ONGC
Indian Oil Corporation Limited

What's Brewing

Space to grow: NASA grows radishes in microgravity

Space to grow: NASA grows radishes in microgravity

Disability: A tale of two societies

Disability: A tale of two societies

Karnataka farmers' agitation spread itself too thin

Karnataka farmers' agitation spread itself too thin

Why Covid has made streets more dangerous for the blind

Why Covid has made streets more dangerous for the blind

Oscar-nominated Elliot Page announces he is transgender

Oscar-nominated Elliot Page announces he is transgender

Chinese probe lands on Moon to gather lunar samples

Chinese probe lands on Moon to gather lunar samples

Uncertainty soars in final month of Brexit transition

Uncertainty soars in final month of Brexit transition

 