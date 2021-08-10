Robosoft to be part of TechnoPro Holdings

Shareholders of Robosoft Technologies, a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for enterprises, announced on Tuesday the signing of a definitive agreement with TechnoPro Holdings, Inc for the sale of 100 per cent stake in the Company. Robosoft will continue to be led by its current management team, headed by Chief Executive Officer, Ravi Teja Bommireddipalli who is also being elevated to Managing Director and CEO, said a release from Robosoft Technologies.

Robosoft is a full-service digital transformation company offering end-to-end solutions in product advisory, design, engineering and analytics.

“Robosoft has had a phenomenal journey over the last two decades and has grown by leaps and bounds during this period. The partnership with Ascent Capital and Kalaari Capital heralded a strong growth era for us and I am very happy that we are handing over the reins of the Company to a global player like TechnoPro” said Rohith Bhat, Founder and Managing Director of Robosoft.

“TechnoPro is delighted to invest in Robosoft, an innovative leader in the Digital Transformation space.

We are excited by Robosoft’s rapid growth, strong leadership team, expertise in emerging technologies and deeply integrated customer relationships. We look forward to a close collaboration with Robosoft in the company’s next phase of growth and see tremendous synergies between TechnoPro and Robosoft,” said Takeshi Yagi, President, Representative Director and CEO, TechnoPro.

“This transaction represents a strategic evolution for Robosoft and a unique opportunity to take our business to new heights at a time of accelerating digital adoption. Partnership with TechnoPro will provide us new opportunities to grow in Japan which is on a path of Digital Transformation while continuing to expand in our core markets of US, Europe and India through our unique “Emotional Design Thinking” approach,” said Ravi Teja Bommireddipalli, CEO of Robosoft.