Rupee rises 9 paise to 72.36 against US dollar

Rupee rises 9 paise to 72.36 against US dollar in early trade

On Friday, the rupee had settled at 72.45 against the US dollar

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 31 2021, 11:03 ist
  • updated: May 31 2021, 11:03 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Indian rupee strengthened by 9 paise to 72.36 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday, tracking the broad weakness of the greenback and positive domestic equities.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 72.38 against the dollar, then inched higher to 72.36, registering a gain of 9 paise over its previous close.

On Friday, the rupee had settled at 72.45 against the US dollar.

The Indian Rupee started on a flat to stronger note this Monday against the dollar, tracking the overall weakness of the dollar. FPI flows, absence of the RBI could lend support to the currency, Reliance Securities said in a research note.

Most Asian currencies have started mostly flat to marginally weaker against the US Dollar this Monday morning and could cap further appreciation, the note added.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.03 per cent to 90.00.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.57 per cent to $69.11 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, BSE Sensex was trading 186.80 points or 0.36 per cent higher at 51,609.68, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 53.40 points or 0.35 per cent to 15,489.05.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Friday as they purchased shares worth Rs 913.59 crore, as per exchange data.

Meanwhile, India reported the lowest daily new coronavirus infections in 50 days with 1,52,734 cases, taking the tally to 2,80,47,534 on Monday, while the active caseload declined to 20,26,092, the Health Ministry said.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

US dollar
Rupee
foreign exchange

What's Brewing

Kuwaiti breeder hopes superworms will become new superf

Kuwaiti breeder hopes superworms will become new superf

Nadal, Djokovic, Federer: Big Three vie for French Open

Nadal, Djokovic, Federer: Big Three vie for French Open

DH Toon | Imprisoned hopes of 'Achche din' turn 7

DH Toon | Imprisoned hopes of 'Achche din' turn 7

Can dogs talk to humans? Ask Bunny the 'talking' dog

Can dogs talk to humans? Ask Bunny the 'talking' dog

How diets shape human evolution

How diets shape human evolution

 