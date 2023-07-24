Rupee falls 2 paise to 82.00 against US dollar

Rupee trades in narrow range against US dollar in early trade

This is a developing story

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 24 2023, 09:13 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2023, 10:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The rupee witnessed range-bound trading against the US dollar in early trade on Monday as crude oil prices hovering above USD 80 per barrel and a negative trend in domestic equities weighed on investor sentiments.

Forex traders said investors are watching on the sidelines and awaiting cues from ensuing FOMC meeting and US FED decision this week.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 82.00 against the dollar, and touched 82.01, registering a fall of 3 paise over its previous close.

Also Read: Sri Lanka may accept Indian rupee for local transactions

In initial trade the rupee touched a high of 81.98 against the American currency.

On Friday, the rupee closed at 81.98 against the US currency.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell marginally by 0.05 to 101.01.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.10 per cent lower at USD 80.99 per barrel.

According to Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP Head of Treasury Anil Kumar Bhansali, as the US dollar index rises to 101.10, Asian currencies were trading down against the dollar. The rupee opened near to 82 level with an eye on the approaching FOMC meeting and FED decision on 26th.

India's forex reserves swelled by USD 12.743 billion to USD 609.022 billion in the week ended July 14, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 87.24 points or 0.13 to 66,597.02. The broader NSE Nifty was down 10.65 points or 0.05 per cent to 19,734.35.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market on Friday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,998.77 crore, according to exchange data.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Markets
Rupee
Indian Rupee
US dollar

Related videos

What's Brewing

Great Indian Bustards may get a Karnataka nest

Great Indian Bustards may get a Karnataka nest

Mukesh's 100th b'day: Remembering the legendary singer

Mukesh's 100th b'day: Remembering the legendary singer

ISRO eyes month-end launch for DS-SAR mission

ISRO eyes month-end launch for DS-SAR mission

Titmus shatters world record, wins 400m freestyle gold

Titmus shatters world record, wins 400m freestyle gold

Small businesses want a piece of Barbie's world

Small businesses want a piece of Barbie's world

Satwik and Chirag win Korea Open 2023

Satwik and Chirag win Korea Open 2023

Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted carrying Palak Tiwari's jacket

Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted carrying Palak Tiwari's jacket

Messi was a hit in Miami even before the game

Messi was a hit in Miami even before the game

Rajasthan: Nagaur has max porn cases in last 4 years

Rajasthan: Nagaur has max porn cases in last 4 years

 