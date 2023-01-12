Samsung India says reviewing govt notice on tax dispute

Samsung India says reviewing government notice on tax dispute

The DRI had also sent a show cause notice to PwC, which was hired to classify the network equipment

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 12 2023, 13:26 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2023, 13:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

Samsung Electronics' Indian unit is reviewing a government notice related to a tax dispute, it said on Thursday, after a media report said a domestic agency accused the company of evading import duties worth Rs 1,728 crore ($212 million).

The Economic Times reported that India's Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) sent Samsung India a show cause notice, accusing it of skirting import taxes by misclassifying networking devices called remote radio heads to avail undue exemption of basic customs duty.

"This is a tax dispute involving interpretation of law. We are reviewing the notice and are exploring legal opinion," a Samsung India spokesperson said in an email, but did not give further details, including on specifics about the tax dispute.

Besides the Indian unit of South Korea-based Samsung, the DRI had also sent a show cause notice to PwC, which was hired to classify the network equipment, the report said.

PwC and India's finance ministry did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

($1 = Rs 81.6300)

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Samsung
Business News
India
Tax

What's Brewing

Not just cash & UPI, this vendor accepts e-rupee too!

Not just cash & UPI, this vendor accepts e-rupee too!

AI turns its artistry to creating new human proteins

AI turns its artistry to creating new human proteins

A novice caught in the frenzy

A novice caught in the frenzy

Scientists deep dive to get to bottom of Ganga mystery

Scientists deep dive to get to bottom of Ganga mystery

Wet year pushes up Karnataka's groundwater levels

Wet year pushes up Karnataka's groundwater levels

 