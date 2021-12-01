Sandeep Ghosh to head Visa India; Ramachandran relocates to Singapore

International digital payments major Visa has announced new leadership for India and South Asia, with the incumbent TR Ramachandran being relocated to Singapore from next year to lead its newly created new payment flows business.
Ramachandran will be succeeded by Sandeep Ghosh, most recently a partner and leader of the financial services consulting practice at EY India, said Chris Clark, Visa Inc regional president. Ramachandran joined Visa in 2015 to lead its business across India and South Asia.
Check out DH's latest videos:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Tribal woman chases leopard, rescues son after fight
NASA to replace ISS with commercial station by 2030
Rare hunting scene raise questions over polar bear diet
Entrepreneur pays $69.3M for NFT so you can get it free
DH Toon | To watch comedy show, tune in from Delhi
Bored tech titans search for new frontiers