Visa announces new business heads for India, South Asia

Sandeep Ghosh to head Visa India; Ramachandran relocates to Singapore

Ramachandran joined Visa in 2015 to lead its business across India and South Asia

International digital payments major Visa has announced new leadership for India and South Asia, with the incumbent TR Ramachandran being relocated to Singapore from next year to lead its newly created new payment flows business.

Ramachandran will be succeeded by Sandeep Ghosh, most recently a partner and leader of the financial services consulting practice at EY India, said Chris Clark, Visa Inc regional president. Ramachandran joined Visa in 2015 to lead its business across India and South Asia.

