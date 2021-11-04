Saudi oil production likely to exceed 10 mn bpd in Dec

Saudi oil production to exceed 10 mln bpd in December, says Al Arabiya

OPEC and its allies agreed at a meeting on Thursday to stick to plans to raise oil output by 400,000 bpd

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 04 2021, 21:30 ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2021, 22:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Saudi oil production will exceed 10 million barrel per day (bpd) in December, for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV said on Thursday.

OPEC and its allies agreed at a meeting on Thursday to stick to plans to raise oil output by 400,000 bpd, sources said, despite calls from the United States for extra supply to cool rising prices.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Oil
Business News
OPEC
Crude Oil
Saudi Arabia

What's Brewing

What climate change looks like from space

What climate change looks like from space

'Diwali storm' lights up high latitude regions

'Diwali storm' lights up high latitude regions

Did K'taka police sit on key info on 2016 bitcoin hack?

Did K'taka police sit on key info on 2016 bitcoin hack?

Here's how the Great Barrier Reef can survive

Here's how the Great Barrier Reef can survive

The art and ritual of rangoli

The art and ritual of rangoli

Indian designer finds sustainable way to high fashion

Indian designer finds sustainable way to high fashion

 