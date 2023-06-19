Sebi bans IIFL Securities from onboarding new clients for 2 years

The Securities and Exchange Board of India on Monday banned IIFL Securities from onboarding any new client for two years as a stockbroker in a case related to alleged misuse of client funds.
The case dates back to alleged violations of the rules of Sebi in 2013-2014.
