Sebi extends deadline for bond submission till Oct 31

Sebi extends deadline for bond submission by trading, clearing members till October 31

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 01 2020, 22:41 ist
  • updated: Oct 01 2020, 22:44 ist
In view of the prevailing situation due to the pandemic and representation received from the stock exchanges, Sebi decided to extend the timeline for such submissions. Credit: Reuters Photo

Amid the prevailing situation due to the Covid-19 pandemic, markets regulator Sebi on Thursday extended till October 31 the deadline for submission of undertaking-cum-indemnity bond by trading and clearing members for their bank accounts.

Through a circular, the regulator has also provided flexibility to the exchanges and clearing corporations for modifying the undertaking-cum-indemnity bond and draft undertaking wherever required.

As per the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by Sebi, trading and clearing members are required to provide a list of all their bank accounts to the stock exchanges and clearing corporations (CC).

The exchanges and CCs were supposed to obtain an undertaking-cum-indemnity bond from the trading members within 90 days from the date of Sebi's circular issued on July 1.

However, in view of the prevailing situation due to the pandemic and representation received from the stock exchanges, Sebi decided to extend the timeline for such submissions.

In July, Sebi came out with an SOP that enumerates actions that need to be taken when a stock exchange or a clearing corporation is of the view that a trading or a clearing member is likely to default in repayment of funds or securities to its clients. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Sebi
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Bonds

What's Brewing

Christened after coronavirus: Babies, 'bondas' & more

Christened after coronavirus: Babies, 'bondas' & more

Museum Ludwig's art exhibit is faking it but making it

Museum Ludwig's art exhibit is faking it but making it

Govt to set-up app store alternative to Google, Apple

Govt to set-up app store alternative to Google, Apple

Giant black hole found at centre of cosmic spider's web

Giant black hole found at centre of cosmic spider's web

 