Sensex ends 127 pts higher; Nifty reclaims 11,900-level

Sensex ends 127 points higher; Nifty reclaims 11,900-level

On the Sensex, Maruti Suzuki was the top gainer, rallying around 4 per cent

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Oct 23 2020, 16:24 ist
  • updated: Oct 23 2020, 16:24 ist
According to traders, domestic equities ended with gains tracking largely positive cues from global markets. Credit: PTI

Equity benchmark Sensex ended 127 points higher on Friday, primarily led by gains in auto, metal and power sector stocks amid positive cues from global markets.

After rising 252.63 points during the day, the 30-share Sensex settled 127.01 points or 0.31 per cent higher at 40,685.50, and the broader NSE Nifty rose 33.90 points or 0.28 per cent to end 11,930.35.

On the Sensex, Maruti Suzuki was the top gainer, rallying around 4 per cent, followed by M&M, Tata Steel, PowerGrid, Bajaj Auto and NTPC.

On the other hand, UltraTech Cement, HCL Tech, HUL and Bajaj Finserv were among the laggards.

According to traders, domestic equities ended with gains tracking largely positive cues from global markets.

Bourses in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul closed up to 0.54 per cent higher, while Shanghai finished in the red.

Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading in the green in early deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.38 per cent higher at $42.62 per barrel.

In the forex market, the rupee depreciated 7 paise to close at 73.61 against the US dollar.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Sensex
Nifty
market

What's Brewing

Did You Know? Uranus has many mysterious rings

Did You Know? Uranus has many mysterious rings

Young Americans can swing the election... if they vote

Young Americans can swing the election... if they vote

IPL 2020 | CSK vs MI: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2020 | CSK vs MI: SWOT Analysis

DH Toon | Bihar polls: 'Vote for free Covid-19 vaccine'

DH Toon | Bihar polls: 'Vote for free Covid-19 vaccine'

Love SPB songs? A doll show for you

Love SPB songs? A doll show for you

Wikipedia, WHO join to combat Covid-19 misinformation

Wikipedia, WHO join to combat Covid-19 misinformation

 