Sensex falls 400 points in early trade on weak global market trends

The BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 399.69 points lower at 52,619.25. The NSE Nifty dipped 130.25 points to 15,650

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 01 2022, 09:48 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2022, 10:37 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Benchmark indices opened the trade on a weak note on Friday, with the Sensex falling nearly 400 points in early trade, amid weak global market trends.

Among the Sensex pack, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Titan, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India and ICICI Bank were the major laggards.

Among the Sensex pack, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Titan, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India and ICICI Bank were the major laggards.

Asian Paints, ITC, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra and Power Grid were among the gainers.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Tokyo, Seoul and Shanghai were trading lower in mid-session deals.

The US markets ended lower on Thursday.

The Sensex slipped 8.03 points or 0.02 per cent to settle at 53,018.94 on Thursday. The NSE Nifty fell 18.85 points or 0.12 per cent to 15,780.25.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude declined 1.25 per cent to USD 114.81 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, as they sold shares worth Rs 1,138.05 crore on Thursday, as per exchange data.

