Sensex jumps over 400 pts at open, Nifty tests 17,000

Sensex jumps over 400 points in early trade, Nifty tests 17,000

Tata Steel was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 2 per cent

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 07 2021, 09:45 ist
  • updated: Dec 07 2021, 10:09 ist
The Bombay Stock Exchange. Credit: PTI File Photo

Equity benchmark Sensex surged over 400 points in early trade on Tuesday, tracking gains in index majors Reliance Industries, Kotak Bank and HDFC Bank amid a positive trend in global markets.

The 30-share index was trading 444.17 points or 0.78 per cent higher at 57,191.31 in initial deals. Similarly, the Nifty rose 131.60 points or 0.78 per cent to 17,043.85.

Tata Steel was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 2 per cent, followed by Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, Maruti, IndusInd Bank and SBI.

On the other hand, Dr Reddy’s, Tech Mahindra, L&T, Bharti Airtel and HCL Tech were among the laggards.

In the previous session, the 30-share equity benchmark ended 949.32 points or 1.65 per cent lower at 56,747.14, and Nifty slumped 284.45 points or 1.65 per cent to 16,912.25.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, as they sold shares worth Rs 3,361.28 crore on Monday, as per exchange data.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo were trading with gains in mid-session deals.

Stock exchanges in the US too ended on a positive note in the overnight session.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.62 per cent to $73.53 per barrel.

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Markets
Sensex
Nifty
BSE
NSE

What's Brewing

Katrina, Vicky wedding rituals start from today

Katrina, Vicky wedding rituals start from today

DH Toon | Nagaland killings: 'Seek better sniperscope?'

DH Toon | Nagaland killings: 'Seek better sniperscope?'

DH Radio | Will Omicron really trigger a third wave?

DH Radio | Will Omicron really trigger a third wave?

What is behind bad Bengaluru roads?

What is behind bad Bengaluru roads?

In a drop: Scientists study how Covid survives in air

In a drop: Scientists study how Covid survives in air

 