Sensex revisits 60,500-level in opening deals; Nifty tops 18,000

The BSE Sensex advanced over 100 points to recapture the 60,500-level in the opening session on Tuesday, helped by buying mainly in financials and IT shares.

The 30-share benchmark started fighting bouts of volatility in opening deals but managed to trade in the green and was trading higher by 104.68 or 0.17 per cent at 60,500.31.

Likewise, the NSE Nifty added 28.80 points or 0.13 per cent to trade at 18,032.10 in the opening session.

On the Sensex chart, HDFC, NTPC, Sun Pharma, HCL Tech, UltraTech and Tech Mahindra emerged as prominent gainers, rising as much as 1.69 per cent.

Market breadth was divided, with 15 of the 30 Sensex trading in the green.

In the previous session, the 30-share BSE benchmark had settled at 60,395.63, higher by 650.98 points or 1.09 per cent and the broader NSE Nifty climbed 190.60 points or 1.07 per cent to settle at 18,003.30.

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said, "Contrary to expectations of modest returns in 2022, the year has started with 4 per cent appreciation in Nifty so far in January."

The surge is led by the justifiable uptrend in Bank Nifty which is up by 8 per cent till January 10, he said, adding that good Q3 results expected from financials, particularly leading banks, IT, metals, telecom and oil and gas are driving the current momentum in stocks.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses saw mixed response from participants with China and Japan logging losses and Hong Kong and Taiwan gaining.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 124.23 crore on Monday, according to stock exchange data.

