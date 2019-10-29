SFIO probe likely into DHFL financial irregularities

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 29 2019, 13:37pm ist
  • updated: Oct 29 2019, 13:45pm ist
Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. (DHFL) (Reuters Photo)

The government is likely to order an SFIO probe on the financial irregularities at troubled mortgage firm DHFL soon, an official said.

The Registrar of Companies, Mumbai office, has submitted its report on Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs a couple of days ago, an official said.

There is good enough reason to refer the matter of DHFL to Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), the official said adding, the report indicates fund diversion and siphoning.

The matter will be referred to the agency in the next few days, the official added.

Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com


For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here

For election-related news in Haryana, click here

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Dewan Housing Finance Corp Ltd
DHFL
SFIO
Comments (+)
 