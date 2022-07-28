Shell Q2 profit rockets to $18 bn on high oil prices

Shell Q2 profit rockets to $18 billion on high oil prices

The jump in net profit -- from $3.4 billion last time around -- was partially attributable to a reversal of $4.3 billion in impairments

AFP
AFP, London,
  • Jul 28 2022, 13:31 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2022, 13:31 ist

British energy giant Shell said Thursday that net profit rocketed more than five-fold to $18 billion in the second quarter, after reversing write-offs thanks to elevated price levels.

The jump in net profit -- from $3.4 billion last time around -- was partially attributable to a reversal of $4.3 billion in impairments after the company raised its medium and long-term forecasts for gas and oil prices.

