<p>Maharashtra Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi has declined an invitation from Mumbai BJP unit president Ameet Satam to join a mass recital of the national song Vande Mataram near his residence, saying "Muslims cannot recite the song because some verses are tied to worship and prayer".</p><p>In a post on X, Satam invited Azmi for the event, scheduled for Friday, near the residence of the Samajwadi Party leader in Mumbai. "You are cordially invited. Vande Mataram is an embodiment of nationalism, unity and inspiration. You are invited to recite the song along with others."</p><p>The event is being held as part of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra </a>government's weeklong celebrations marking 150 years of Vande Mataram.</p><p>In response to the invitation, Azmi thanked Satam and said that reciting Vande Mataram was not permissible for Muslims as some of its verses are linked to "worship and prayer", which are part of the Hindu faith.</p>.<p>"Just as you cannot join me in offering namaz, I cannot sing Vande Mataram. The Supreme Court has clarified that compelling any person to sing the national song violates their fundamental right to freedom of religion and conscience. And, the Supreme Court has dismissed a petition seeking equal statutory protection to Vande Mataram as the national anthem, Jana Gana Mana," Azmi said in a letter to Satam.</p><p>"Whenever Vande Mataram is sung in the Assembly, we stand shoulder to shoulder with you and show full respect. We sing Jana Gana Mana along with you, but you will not tell the public that a Muslim cannot sing Vande Mataram. Instead, you brand them as 'anti-national'. This is extremely condemnable and petty politics," he wrote.</p>.'Won’t allow a 'Khan' to become Mumbai Mayor: BJP leader Satem's warning after Mamdani's win.<p>Accusing the BJP of using nationalism for political gain ahead of the Mumbai civic Azmi said, "You want Muslims to sing Vande Mataram. You do not want a mayor with the surname 'Khan'. You want to send those who read the Quran to Pakistan and you label them as 'traitors'".</p>.Jana Gana Mana was composed to welcome British, says BJP MP; Congress calls it 'utter nonsense'.<p>He said it was "unfortunate" that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was "silently watching" such politics. </p><p>It is well-known how the BJP and its leaders have insulted the Constitution and India's minorities for political gains, Azmi said and added, "You cannot match our patriotism".</p><p>"We have never opposed Vande Mataram nor will we ever do it...I request you not to use it as a tool for your political gains because power never lasts forever," he said in the letter to Satam.</p> <p><strong>Directive opposed</strong> </p><p>Azmi, who represents the Mankhurd-Shivajinagar Assembly constituency, had earlier opposed making the singing of Vande Mataram compulsory, saying that people of different faiths should not be forced to participate if they do not wish to do so.</p><p>The Maharashtra government had issued a directive asking all schools to sing the complete version of Vande Mataram from October 31 to November 7 to mark the 150 years of the national song.</p><p>Reacting to the directive, Azmi had said that making the recital mandatory was not appropriate, citing that religious beliefs vary among individuals. “Islam gives importance to respecting one’s mother, but it does not permit prostrating before her,” he had said, according to PTI.</p>