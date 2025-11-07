<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated year-long commemoration of ‘Vande Mataram’ to mark 150 years of the national song.</p>.<p>He also released a commemorative stamp and coin on the occasion at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium here.</p>.<p>The programme will mark the formal launch of the year-long nationwide commemoration -- from November 7, 2025 to November 7, 2026 -- celebrating 150 years of the timeless composition that inspired India's freedom movement and continues to evoke national pride and unity.</p>.'PM Modi stopped buying oil from Russia': Donald Trump says he could travel to India next year.<p>The song was written by Bankim Chandra Chatterji on the occasion of Akshaya Navami, which fell on November 7 in 1875.</p>.<p>The song first appeared in the literary journal, "Bangadarshan", as part of Chatterji's novel, "Anandamath". </p>