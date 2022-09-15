Shell says CEO stepping down at the end of 2022

Shell says CEO stepping down at the end of 2022

Shell said in a statement that Van Beurden, who has been at the helm since 2014, will be succeeded by Sawan

Chief executive Ben van Beurden. Credit: Reuters Photo

British energy giant Shell announced on Thursday that chief executive Ben van Beurden will step down at the end of the year to be replaced by renewables director Wael Sawan.

Shell said in a statement that Van Beurden, who has been at the helm since 2014, will be succeeded by Sawan, who is currently head of integrated gas, renewables and energy solutions.

