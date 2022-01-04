Labour shortages could be next big chip supply problem

Skilled labour shortages could be the next big chip supply problem: Report

Although chipmaking facilities are highly automated, they still require skilled workers to operate the equipment used in the manufacturing process

IANS
IANS, San Francisco,
  • Jan 04 2022, 15:07 ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2022, 15:21 ist
Chipmakers are ramping up their fabrication footprints because of global chip supply issues. Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Amid a shortage of skilled labour, global chipmakers are currently fighting for talent to staff semiconductor production facilities and address chip constraints, media reports say.

Chipmakers are increasingly worried about a dwindling supply of skilled workers -- a problem that has been exacerbated by broader labour shortages, an uptick in demand for electronics, and a race among governments to bolster chip-making capabilities, citing The Wall Street Journal, AppleInsider reported.

One chip executive told the publication that the industry is currently "in a war for talent".

Although chipmaking facilities are highly automated, they still require skilled workers to operate the high-tech equipment used in the semiconductor manufacturing process.

Chipmakers are ramping up their fabrication footprints because of global chip supply issues. Intel, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), Samsung, and other chip companies have all pledged major expansion plans.

However, this boost in production capabilities requires skilled labour. In the US, for example, the industry will need to add 70,000 to 90,000 silicon workers by 2025 to meet the anticipated expansion, the report said.

