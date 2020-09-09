SoftBank unveils headquarters amid Covd-19

SoftBank unveils headquarters just as Covid-19 forces office decamp

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • Sep 09 2020, 13:53 ist
  • updated: Sep 09 2020, 13:53 ist
The logo of SoftBank Group Corp. Credit: Reuters Photo

SoftBank Group Corp on Wednesday unveiled the building that will house its new WeWork-designed headquarters, in a long-planned move that comes just as the Covid-19 pandemic worldwide forces a shift away from the office working.

Tokyo Portcity Takeshiba's biggest tenant will be SoftBank unit SoftBank Corp, whose Chief Executive Ken Miyauchi told reporters at the unveiling that 60 per cent to 70 per cent of the wireless carrier's employees are currently working remotely.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Excess space can be opened up to other group companies, Miyauchi said. Some of these are currently renting space around Tokyo from office-sharing firm WeWork, which SoftBank has taken control of globally following a series of missteps at the US startup.

The new development employs technology that supports social distancing, such as real-time data on congestion at restaurants and SoftBank-developed robots for cleaning floors and making deliveries.

It also employs WeWork-style features like hot-desking, communal lounges and internal staircases that since the pandemic have raised infection concerns.

The move comes as group Chief Executive Masayoshi Son is loosening ties with the wireless carrier, with the group's stake in SoftBank Corp set to fall as low as 40 per cent.

The sell-down of such core assets is funding SoftBank's bets on listed tech stocks, which have fuelled concern among investors about the group's opaque investing practices and sent its share price tumbling this week.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

SoftBank
SoftBank Group
WeWork

What's Brewing

Primacy to Hindi-Sanskrit?

Primacy to Hindi-Sanskrit?

Silence is a sweet sound for the underdogs at US Open

Silence is a sweet sound for the underdogs at US Open

The Lead: Wedding photography amid Covid-19 pandemic

The Lead: Wedding photography amid Covid-19 pandemic

What month is it? Covid-19 scrambles travel calendar

What month is it? Covid-19 scrambles travel calendar

A new theory asks: Could a mask be a crude ‘vaccine’?

A new theory asks: Could a mask be a crude ‘vaccine’?

 