S&P removes Adani Ports for links with Myanmar military

S&P index removes Adani Ports due to links with Myanmar military

India's largest private multi-port operator is building a $290 million port in Yangon on land leased from the military-backed Myanmar Economic Corporation

Reuters
Reuters, Melbourne,
  • Apr 13 2021, 07:48 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2021, 08:13 ist
Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani Enterprises Ltd. Credit: Bloomberg.

S&P Dow Jones Indices said it has removed India's Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd from its sustainability index due to the firm's business ties with Myanmar's military which is accused of human rights abuses after a coup this year.

India's largest private multi-port operator is building a $290 million port in Yangon on land leased from the military-backed Myanmar Economic Corporation (MEC).

Also Read | Adani Group becomes 3rd Indian conglomerate to cross $100-billion mcap

It will be removed from the index prior to the open on Thursday, April 15, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

More than 700 people have been killed since a Feb.1 military coup that ousted an elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi.

Also Read | Over 80 anti-coup protesters killed by Myanmar military

The port developer did not immediately respond to a Reuters emailed request for comment outside of regular business hours.

India's Adani Group said on March 31 it would consult authorities and stakeholders on its port project in Myanmar, after human rights groups reported its subsidiary had agreed to pay millions of dollars in rent to the military-controlled firm.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

S&P
Dow Jones
Adani Group
Myanmar
Gautam Adani

What's Brewing

Nepal chokes as drought-worsened wildfires rage

Nepal chokes as drought-worsened wildfires rage

DH Toon | Kumbh brings people together amid Covid spike

DH Toon | Kumbh brings people together amid Covid spike

A reluctant star heads home with the green jacket

A reluctant star heads home with the green jacket

In Pics | BAFTA 2021: Winners in key categories

In Pics | BAFTA 2021: Winners in key categories

Kerala's dancing medicos inspire cops in vaccine push

Kerala's dancing medicos inspire cops in vaccine push

This bar offers a glimpse of a world without Covid-19

This bar offers a glimpse of a world without Covid-19

Five new animal species discovered in Tibet

Five new animal species discovered in Tibet

 