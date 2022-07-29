Sun Pharma Q1 profit up 43% at Rs 2,061 crore

Sun Pharma on Friday reported a 43 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,061 crore for the June quarter, riding on robust sales across markets.
The Mumbai-based company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,444 crore in April-June 2021-22.
Total revenue from operations rose to Rs 10,762 crore in the period under review from Rs 9,719 crore earlier, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said in a regulatory filing.
"For Q1, all our businesses recorded good growth, driven by a combination of sustained scale-up for our speciality business and all-round growth across markets," Managing Director Dilip Shanghvi said.
Speciality business grew 29 per cent driven by Ilumya, Cequa, Odomzo and Winlevi, he added.
"Our India business continues to grow faster than the market, leading to an increase in market share. We have been able to report healthy margins despite rising costs," Shanghvi said.
The company continues to focus on expanding its global speciality business, growing all its businesses and improving market share, he added.
Shares of the company were trading 3.88 per cent up at Rs 929.5 apiece on the BSE.
