Tata Capital unveils 'loan against shares' facility

Tata Capital unveils 'loan against shares' facility

The entire process, including the loan account creation, identity verification, pledging of shares and disbursement, will be done online, the company said

Veena Mani
Veena Mani, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • May 25 2022, 22:01 ist
  • updated: May 25 2022, 22:01 ist

Tata Capital Ltd has launched a ‘Loan Against Shares’ facility by which customers can avail of loans upto Rs 5 crores by pledging their Demat shares online.

The loan amount would be based on the value of shares in the portfolio of the customer and the disbursal process would be completed in a single day after getting the required approvals, the financial services arm of the Tata Group said on Thursday. 

"Digital LAS is part of our endeavour to enable our customers to meet their financial requirements in a way that is simple and convenient. Further, LAS offering can be customised and customers can have quick access to funds,” Tata Capital Chief Digital Officer Abonty Banerjee said in a statement.

The entire process, including the loan account creation, identity verification, pledging of shares and disbursement, will be done online, the company said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Tata
Business News
India News

What's Brewing

Five prominent leaders who quit Congress in 2022

Five prominent leaders who quit Congress in 2022

Meet first woman combat pilot in Indian Army

Meet first woman combat pilot in Indian Army

Watch: Delhi's remote-controlled firefighting robots

Watch: Delhi's remote-controlled firefighting robots

Did NASA find a mysterious doorway on Mars?

Did NASA find a mysterious doorway on Mars?

At Bucha market, life goes on 'so we don't go mad'

At Bucha market, life goes on 'so we don't go mad'

 