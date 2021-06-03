Tata Motors raises Rs 3,100 crore in offshore bonds to pare debts, meet expenses

Tata Motors has raised Rs 3,100 crore through unsecured offshore bonds at a rate of 4.35 per cent to refinance existing debt and meet expenses, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters.

Of the proceeds raised, Tata will use Rs 2,319 crore to refinance existing loans and the rest to meet corporate expenses, according to the paper.

The bond, which has been issued for a period of two and a half years, was over-subscribed by about five times, according to a source with direct knowledge of the deal.

Read | Reliance Industries Ltd extends rally to 7th day; Mcap crosses 14 lakh crore mark

Tata Motors didn't immediately respond for a request for comment. The company owns British luxury brand Jaguar Land Rover

Tata Motors had a net automotive debt of 40,900 crore at the end of last fiscal year through March 31. The company said in 2020 it plans to be net debt-free at the end of three years.

Bank of America, BNP Paribas and ANZ were the lead managers on the deal, the term sheet showed.