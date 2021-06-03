Tata Motors raises Rs 3,100 crore to pare debts

Tata Motors raises Rs 3,100 crore in offshore bonds to pare debts, meet expenses

The bond, which has been issued for a period of two and a half years, was over-subscribed by about five times

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Jun 03 2021, 14:33 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2021, 14:33 ist

Tata Motors has raised Rs 3,100 crore through unsecured offshore bonds at a rate of 4.35 per cent to refinance existing debt and meet expenses, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters.

Of the proceeds raised, Tata will use Rs 2,319 crore to refinance existing loans and the rest to meet corporate expenses, according to the paper.

The bond, which has been issued for a period of two and a half years, was over-subscribed by about five times, according to a source with direct knowledge of the deal.

Read | Reliance Industries Ltd extends rally to 7th day; Mcap crosses 14 lakh crore mark

Tata Motors didn't immediately respond for a request for comment. The company owns British luxury brand Jaguar Land Rover

Tata Motors had a net automotive debt of 40,900 crore at the end of last fiscal year through March 31. The company said in 2020 it plans to be net debt-free at the end of three years.

Bank of America, BNP Paribas and ANZ were the lead managers on the deal, the term sheet showed.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Tata Motors

What's Brewing

Migrants find safe haven with Mexico's 'hip-hop pastor'

Migrants find safe haven with Mexico's 'hip-hop pastor'

Diana's wedding dress star of royal fashion exhibition

Diana's wedding dress star of royal fashion exhibition

Overlooked for years: NASA finally goes back to Venus

Overlooked for years: NASA finally goes back to Venus

Netanyahu could be tough opposition leader

Netanyahu could be tough opposition leader

Don’t roil Lakshadweep

Don’t roil Lakshadweep

 